Jack Woolley falls short in taekwondo opener and now awaits repechage fate

JACK WOOLLEY WAS defeated 2-0 by Azerbaijan’s Gashin Magomedov in their men’s taekwondo 58kg curtain-raiser at the Paris Olympics and must now wait and see if he lands a spot in the repechage round.

Woolley, who bowed out of the Games altogether at the same last-16 stage at Tokyo 2021, is dependent on Magomedov reaching the gold-medal match to keep his own dreams of a medal in Paris alive.

Magomedov would need to win his next two fights to reach the final, from which point Woolley would compete in a preliminary repechage match of his own. Victory in that would see Woolley progress to a bronze-medal match against one of the beaten semi-finalists.

Dubliner Woolley, the 2023 European silver medallist, fell 4-0 behind in the first round to Magomedov, three of whose points were for a head-kick.

Woolley pulled a point back before his Azerbaijani opponent was awarded a further three following a video review. The Irishman dug deep to lose the first round by only three points, 7-4, but he needed to win the second to keep the fight alive.

Woolley took an early 3-0 lead in the second round with a head-kick of his own but Magomedov ultimately prevailed 12-7 in a high-scoring verse.

Woolley, who had a video review of his own rejected in the second, must now hope Magomedov reaches the final to get another shot at these Games.

'Six months ago, I wouldn't have seen myself here, in the head space that I'm in' - A disappointed Jack Woolley talks to RTÉ Sport following his defeat in the Taekwondo 58kg

📺 Watch https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ

📱Updates https://t.co/qupZp4QZEF pic.twitter.com/rmE5ds5PYo — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 7, 2024

“I’m obviously very upset but d’you know what, I’m super proud of myself,” Woolley told RTÉ afterwards.

“Six months ago, I wouldn’t have seen myself here in the headspace that I’m in. I wasn’t sure whether I was going to make it to the Games because we didn’t qualify through ranking and I had to go to Olympic qualifiers. I was in a really tough space in life in general and I was like, ‘D’you know what, just give it this one last go.’

“To come here today, that was my main goal: to come in and enjoy it and just show myself that six months ago, I wasn’t here. I’ve trained the best I’ve ever trained.

“I’ve fought that opponent — that’s the third time now. I’ve won one, he’s won two now. It’s devastating because you know you can beat them on the day. He’s obviously been planning for me the way I’ve been planning for him and the result didn’t go the way we planned.

“It’s a tough one to take, it hasn’t sunk in yet, but I’d just like to say thanks to everybody that came here today. It’s the first time my grandfather has seen me fight in person. My parents have barely ever come to see me fight. It’s just great to have them here and at least I’m not — like Tokyo — going back to a hotel room and just being upset.”