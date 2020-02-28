This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three illegal groin kicks not enough to stop Woolley winning US Open Taekwondo

The Dubliner, who late last year became Ireland’s first ever fighter to qualify for the Olympics in the sport, even overcame three illegal groin kicks in his first bout against Russian opponent Danila Volvos.

By David Sneyd Friday 28 Feb 2020, 12:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,701 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5025639
Jack Woolley before his US Open final bout.
Image: Facebook/South Dublin Taekwondo
Jack Woolley before his US Open final bout.
Jack Woolley before his US Open final bout.
Image: Facebook/South Dublin Taekwondo

JACK WOOLLEY’S RISE continues apace after he took gold in the US Open Taekwondo Championships at the ESPN Wide World of Sport in Florida last night.

The Dubliner, who late last year became Ireland’s first ever fighter to qualify for the Olympics in the sport, even overcame three illegal groin kicks in his first bout against Russian opponent Danila Volvos. 

Woolley continued his fine form to secure 50-18, 35-5 and 23-8 wins over rivals from the United States, France and Sweden respectively.

That took him to the final, where he faced off against Jesus Tortosa of Spain. The world No.2 proved a far sterner test and Woolley’s victory was confirmed by a golden point in the fourth round after a 25-25 tie in the regulation bout.

You can watch Woolley’s final heroics below.

