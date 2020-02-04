Jaguars to play two NFL 'home' games at Wembley in 2020

The Jaguars hosted the Texans at Wembley in 2019

The Jaguars hosted the Texans at Wembley in 2019

THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS will play two home games at Wembley in the 2020 NFL season, it has been confirmed.

Since 2013, the Jaguars have played at least one regular-season home match in London.

However, an NFL team will now contest two of their home games outside of the United States for the first time in history.

The Jaguars will play the matches over successive Sundays, though their opponents have yet to be announced.

“We’re privileged to be the first team in NFL history to play two home games in London during a single season and plan to make the most of it on game days and every day of the year,” said Jaguars chief Khan, who also owns Fulham FC.

“We’re really looking forward to deepening our relationship with London and the UK as a whole, and would also like to thank our fans in the UK who have been phenomenal ever since our first visit, seven years ago.”

The Jaguars will face two of the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions or Miami Dolphins in London.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!