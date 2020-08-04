This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Man United close to capturing €100m Sancho after agreeing personal terms - reports

The Premier League club have made Borussia Dortmund’s 20-year-old winger their number one target this summer.

By Press Association Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 3:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,537 Views 12 Comments
Sancho training with Dortmund yesterday.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Sancho training with Dortmund yesterday.
Image: DPA/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE reportedly closing in on a big-money deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. 

The Old Trafford giants are hoping to make the 20-year-old their marquee signing in a summer when the impact of the coronavirus pandemic means few other clubs can get anywhere near Dortmund’s lofty asking price.

The PA news agency understands discussions are ongoing about a deal for Sancho, while The Guardian report that personal terms on a €277,000 (£250,000) a week five-year contract have been agreed with the former Manchester City academy player.

The fee is expected to be an initial €100 million (£90m) over three annual instalments with an additional €20m in potential add-ons. 

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave little away when asked about the benefit of getting transfers completed early given the unusual backdrop.

“This transfer window is a long one and every transfer takes its course,” he said. “It is what it is.

“At the moment, I’ve got no updates for you anyway so if there’s any news, we’ll update you.”

Solskjaer was previewing United’s Europa League last-16 second leg against LASK, who will arrive at Old Trafford 5-0 down from March’s first leg.

Chris Smalling had hoped to be involved in the competition with Roma, but an extension to his season-long loan move has not been reached.

The defender said he was “gutted” that he “can’t finish what we started this season” as the Serie A side prepared to face Sevilla, with Solskjaer ready to welcome the 30-year-old back to Old Trafford.

I think Chris has shown over his career at Man United how valuable he is for Man United,” the Norwegian said.

“This season was about him being a regular, going to Roma, showing and proving how good a centre-back he is.

“I wanted to give Harry (Maguire), Vic (Victor Lindelof), maybe Axel (Tuanzebe) a chance, so we found out that was the best for him to go to Roma, play for a year.

“Now he’s coming back and Chris has shown this season that he will be valuable.

“I’ve been speaking to Chris throughout and been delighted with his season.”

italy-juventus-fc-vs-as-roma Chris Smalling has performed well for Roma this season. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

By contrast, Alexis Sanchez has got the green light from United to feature in the Europa League.

The forward has been an unmitigated flop at Old Trafford and PA understands discussions over a permanent exit continue having been given the go-ahead to feature for Inter Milan against Getafe on Wednesday.

United have named a 30-strong squad for their remaining matches, with Tuanzebe and Shaw omitted due to season-ending injuries.

Axel started to get niggles early on when we restarted and he had to have an operation in his foot, so he’ll be back early-September-ish,” Solskjaer said.

“Same with Luke. It’s the same injury as against Southampton and he’ll be ready again early September.

“They both should be ready for when the league starts.”

- With additional reporting from Ben Blake 

