MLS reprieve for Irish winger as controversial red card is overturned

Jake Mulraney sees red. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

JAKE MULRANEY WILL not serve any punishment following his controversial dismissal during Atlanta United’s 2-2 draw against Nashville last week.

Mulraney was issued a straight red card in the 74th minute of the MLS fixture as a result of a tackle on Randall Leal, with the referee’s verdict backed up by VAR.

However, after an appeal by Atlanta United, an Independent Review Panel has “unanimously rescinded” the sending-off of the Irish winger.

Mulraney is now eligible to play against New England Revolution on Saturday, when Gabriel Heinze’s side will aim to end a run of seven games without a win.

¡Hay un expulsado en #SomosAtlanta! Jake Mulraney se va a las duchas antes de tiempo y deja a su equipo con 10 hombres... #NSHvATL | 2-2 pic.twitter.com/MpSRiXSROg — MLS Español (@MLSes) July 9, 2021

Mulraney is in his second season at Atlanta United, having been signed by the club from Scottish side Hearts during Frank de Boer’s reign as manager.

The Dubliner, who’s now 25, was capped by the Republic of Ireland up to U21 level.