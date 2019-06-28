This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

James McClean trains with Floyd Mayweather Sr in Las Vegas gym

The 30-year-old was on holiday in Vegas celebrating his birthday.

By Gavan Casey Friday 28 Jun 2019, 9:49 PM
33 minutes ago 1,834 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4702176

STOKE CITY HAVE been back in pre-season training since Wednesday but it surely would have been no skin off the nose of Republic of Ireland international James McClean, who kept things ticking over even during a holiday in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The Derry man celebrated turning 30 by inviting friends to join him in Sin City for Tyson Fury-Tom Scwartz fight week and visited Floyd Mayweather’s Vegas gym with his close friend Conor McBride, a trainer in Oakleaf Boxing Club back home.

An avid boxing fan with a working knowledge of the sport’s fundamentals — McClean and McBride were filmed sparring in 2016 — McClean even took a pads session with Mayweather’s father, Floyd Mayweather Sr.

The 66-year-old has trained former world champions Oscar De La Hoya, Chad Dawson and Laila Ali as well as his son (Mayweather Jr was trained predominantly by his uncle Roger, however), but seemed more than content to show the ropes to a 2010 League of Ireland First Division champion on this occasion.

Mayweather Senior released footage of their session on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie