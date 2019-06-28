James McClean trains with Floyd Mayweather Sr in Las Vegas gym

STOKE CITY HAVE been back in pre-season training since Wednesday but it surely would have been no skin off the nose of Republic of Ireland international James McClean, who kept things ticking over even during a holiday in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The Derry man celebrated turning 30 by inviting friends to join him in Sin City for Tyson Fury-Tom Scwartz fight week and visited Floyd Mayweather’s Vegas gym with his close friend Conor McBride, a trainer in Oakleaf Boxing Club back home.

An avid boxing fan with a working knowledge of the sport’s fundamentals — McClean and McBride were filmed sparring in 2016 — McClean even took a pads session with Mayweather’s father, Floyd Mayweather Sr.

The 66-year-old has trained former world champions Oscar De La Hoya, Chad Dawson and Laila Ali as well as his son (Mayweather Jr was trained predominantly by his uncle Roger, however), but seemed more than content to show the ropes to a 2010 League of Ireland First Division champion on this occasion.

Mayweather Senior released footage of their session on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

