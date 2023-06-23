Millwall charged over abuse directed at James McClean

MILLWALL HAVE BEEN charged with three alleged instances of abusive languages aimed at Republic of Ireland international James McClean.

The Football Association of England today issued charges against Millwall, alleging three separate instances of improper chanting referencing religion during the Championship meeting with McClean’s Wigan in April.

“Millwall FC has been charged with three breaches of misconduct in relation to crowd control for incidents that took place during its EFL Championship game against Wigan Athletic FC on Saturday 22 April 2023,” a statement read.

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers – conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at the game, and do not use words or behave in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting, with either express or implied reference to religion, in the 8th, 12th and 45th minutes.

“Millwall FC has until Friday 30 June 2023 to provide its responses.”

In noting the charge, Millwall said in their own statement that: “The club strongly condemns discrimination of all kinds and has a zero-tolerance policy against such abuse.”

McClean, who won his 100th international cap against Gibraltar on Monday, said last year that he and his family have been subject to “sickening abuse” since he first moved to England in 2012.