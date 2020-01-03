This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barnsley charged over alleged sectarian abuse of Ireland and Stoke winger James McClean

McClean was the target of sectarian chants in the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday.

By Emma Duffy Friday 3 Jan 2020, 3:54 PM
48 minutes ago 1,010 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4953054

BARNSLEY HAVE BEEN charged by the Football Association [FA] after Ireland and Stoke City winger James McClean was allegedly the target of sectarian abuse in the sides’ November Championship clash.

huddersfield-town-v-stoke-city-sky-bet-championship-john-smiths-stadium James McClean. Source: Richard Sellers

Alleged sectarian chants were aimed at 30-year-old McClean at Oakwell in the lead-up to Remembrance Sunday.

An FA statement reads: “Barnsley FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.

“It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or religion and/or beliefs, while attending an EFL Championship fixture against Stoke City FC on Saturday 9 November 2019.

“Barnsley FC has until Friday 10 January 2020 to respond.”

Barnsley — who were beaten 4-2 on that occasion — acknowledged the charge in a statement of their own, and added:

“Barnsley Football Club has a zero tolerance policy on any form of discrimination. As a club, we are saddened to have had this charge brought against us. Since the incident was first reported, as a club, we have been thoroughly investigating and we will continue to do so.

barnsley-v-stoke-city-sky-bet-championship-oakwell McClean facing Barnsley in November. Source: EMPICS Sport

“Anybody found to be involved in any form of abusive behaviour when representing Barnsley Football Club will be banned from attending matches.

We will await and respect the outcome of the FA’s charge against us before communicating further on this matter.

This news comes after the Professional Footballers’ Association [PFA] pledged its support to McClean following the most recent bout of alleged sectarian abuse aimed at the Derry native while on club duty.

Since moving to England in 2011, the Ireland winger has regularly been targeted due to his refusal to wear a poppy.

The latest occurrence came during his side’s win away to Huddersfield Town on New Year’s Day. Huddersfield have launched an investigation into the alleged abuse from the crowd, which caused the game to be paused briefly when McClean raised the issue with referee James Linington.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie