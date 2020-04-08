This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
James McClean splashes his cash to keep children’s hospice in business

Irish international praised for his generosity after his secret donation was made public.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 9:01 AM
49 minutes ago 1,296 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5069660
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JAMES McCLEAN HAS dipped into his own pocket to prevent a children’s hospice in Stoke going out of business.

In an interview with The Irish Sun, Justine Trumper from The Donna Louise Trust – a charity in Stoke that takes care of children with life-limiting conditions  – explained how McClean and fellow Stoke City player, Joe Allen’s, donations have stopped the charity hitting financial trouble.

“The Donna Louise Children’s Hospice is one of the poorest funded in the country,” Ms Trumper told The Irish Sun.

“We receive less than 9 per cent of our funding from the government, the other 91 per cent we need to raise through fundraising and donations. But as a result of coronavirus, we’ve seen our income fall off a cliff overnight.

We are beyond grateful for their support. Whatever people’s personal circumstances, there’s always something they can do to help and it’s wonderful to see James and Joe leading the way.

“The Donna Louise provides a lifeline to hundreds of families who are facing every parent’s worst nightmare – the heart-breaking knowledge that they will almost certainly outlive their child.

“Wonderful people like James and Joe are helping to ensure that we can continue to be there for families every step of the way, and we can’t thank them enough.”

