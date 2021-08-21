James McClean marks triumphant return to Wigan Athletic with a goal

Celebrations for Wigan Athletic after James McClean's goal. Source: PA

A FIRST GOAL for James McClean at club level since last October helped Wigan Athletic secure a 2-0 win this afternoon in League One.

Wigan’s game at Charlton Athletic was still goalless until Tendayi Darikwa broke the deadlock in the 88th minute.

McClean, who was introduced as a substitute just after the hour mark, made sure of the three points by slotting home in the fifth minute of additional time.

It marks a triumphant return to the Latics for the 32-year-old Irish international, who left Stoke City earlier this week to begin a second spell with a club he last played for in 2015.

Elsewhere in League One, Eoin Doyle scored the winner for Bolton Wanderers as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at home to Oxford United.

Cambridge United’s 3-0 home win over Burton Albion featured two assists for 39-year-old Wes Hoolahan and a debut for ex-Ireland U21 defender Conor Masterson, who completed a loan move to Cambridge from QPR this morning.

Gavin Bazunu kept a third consecutive clean sheet for Portsmouth but they were forced to settle for a goalless draw away to Doncaster Rovers after fellow Ireland international Shaun Williams had a penalty saved.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

In the Championship, Scott Hogan may have played his way into consideration for Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers by opening his account for the season with two goals in Birmingham City’s 5-0 thrashing of Luton Town.

In League Two, ex-Limerick defender Paudie O’Connor opened the scoring Bradford City in a 3-2 win at Mansfield Town, while twice-capped ex-Ireland goalkeeper Joe Murphy was unable to mark his 40th birthday with a fourth clean sheet in a row as Tranmere Rovers were beaten 1-0 by Newport County.