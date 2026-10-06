'I cannot understand or accept that I've been treated this way' - McClean's message to Derry

JAMES McCLEAN HAS hit out at his treatment by Derry City amid an ongoing dispute over the terms of his contract, while apologising for some of the criticism he has aimed at the club.

The Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI) have released a statement detailing some of the issues McClean has faced in recent months, which have contributed to a breakdown in his relationship with his home club.

The former Republic of Ireland international has also issued a message to Derry supporters, in which he states that he “cannot understand or accept that I have been treated this way over the past few months.”

McClean returned to Derry on a multi-year deal in January, 15 years after leaving to play in the UK.

PFA Ireland Statement on behalf of James McClean 🔗 https://t.co/H0Z4AcMfLO https://t.co/ilNV841Rwq — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) October 6, 2026

However, the move has been far from a dream homecoming. In August, Derry moved to terminate the player’s contract amid fitness concerns, only to later withdraw that termination notice.

The 37-year-old has not lined out for the Candystripes since July amid contrasting reports on his fitness, but the PFAI state McClean is fit and available to play.

A PFAI statement read: “As has been widely reported, we are representing James McClean in a dispute with Derry City FC over the terms of his contract.

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“There has been a lot of conjecture and misinformation about the situation pertaining to James’ medical status and we would like to take this opportunity to clarify matters.

“In short, James has had a hip injury which had been causing intermittent issues for him. This has caused him to miss some games and occasional training sessions. He has sought medical treatment for this and is currently fit and well.

“He has trained fully for the last nine weeks and has made himself available for selection. He recently played in an internal match arranged by the club. He believes he can help the team and has not been provided with a satisfactory reason for being left out of the squad.

McClean last lined out for the club in July. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“He believes that the reason for this is a dispute which first arose in early August when the chairman of the club stated that his contract had been terminated. As a result of this, he contacted this association and has been provided with legal advice from PFA Ireland’s solicitor, Stuart Gilhooly SC.

“The upshot of this advice has been protracted correspondence between Mr Gilhooly and the club. Instead of terminating the contract as alleged, it transpires that they had in fact set about invoking Section 18 of the Standard Players Contract which states that if a player is deemed to have a permanent incapacity as determined by an agreed and independent physician, then the club is entitled to terminate the contract with six months’ notice.

“To date, no physician, either independent or agreed, has reached such a conclusion. Indeed, an Orthopaedic Surgeon, Mr Desmond Gibson, who saw him at the request of the club as recently as 21 September said he believes he can continue to play football as long as he is not in severe pain.

“He is not in severe pain and is willing, able and anxious to return to playing for Derry City.

“The club has a duty of care to James, who they signed without conducting a medical. He is a much-loved native of Derry and highly regarded Irish international centurion. We would hope that this matter can be resolved in an amicable and sensible manner and in such a way that would allow James to play again for the club he loves.”

McClean added his own view in a message to Derry City fans.

“This has been one of the most difficult periods of my life, both personally and professionally,” McClean said.

“When I agreed to come home from Wrexham, I did so in good faith, based on commitments made to me both playing wise and regarding my future after football. I uprooted my family midway through the school year because I believed in the vision presented to me, both for the short term and the long term.

“I accept that some of my actions over the past few months were misjudged, and my frustrations should have remained in-house. I take responsibility for that – and I apologise. Derry City is my club, and I respect everyone who cares about it as much as I do.

“I was asked to help drive standards, to speak up, and to use my experience to further professionalise my hometown club.

“From the start of the season, I tried to do this to the best of my ability, but I felt when I did my opinions were not well received.

“While I’m happy to hold myself accountable when I am wrong and and when my performances have not been to the levels I expect of myself, I cannot understand or accept that I have been treated this way over the past few months.

“For any club to feel it is ok to attempt to terminate a player’s contract without any due process or just cause is incomprehensible, and it sets a dangerous precedent for every player in this league.

“I was approaching 37 years old when I signed for Derry City. It is well accepted that any player of that age will have occasional injury issues. I have been open about what my body now faces, and that has not been easy to come to terms with.

“But I am not permanently incapacitated, or anything even remotely close to that. I am capable of contributing and doing well in the League of Ireland. I train as hard and give as much as anyone.

“I will decide when I retire. Nobody else will make that decision for me. When that time comes, my body will tell me. This is my life and my career. I deserve the same duty of care and fairness given to the majority of other players at Derry City FC.

“I am ready to play when called upon.”