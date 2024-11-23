Jamie McGrath's fine season in Scotland continues, Rangers suffer setback

IRISH INTERNATIONAL Jamie McGrath scored his fourth goal of the season, while Rangers had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Dundee United.

McGrath also has six assists, leaving him joint-top of the Scottish Premiership charts along with Celtic’s Nicolas Kühn.

But the 28-year-old former Dundalk player’s goal could not prevent Aberdeen’s loss.

Richard Taylor headed home a late winner as Aberdeen saw their unbeaten start in the William Hill Premiership come to a crashing halt in a 2-1 defeat at St Mirren.

Having seen kick-off delayed by an hour to allow a relentless effort by the Saints staff to clear the pitch of snow, the Dons were caught cold by a ferocious start by the hosts.

Toyosi Olusanya fired Stephen Robinson’s side in front in the 20th minute and their advantage could have been more at half-time.

Aberdeen were improved in the second half and McGrath drew them level five minutes after the restart.

St Mirren showed tenacity to regain their grasp on the game — and deservedly claimed victory after Taylor netted with five minutes left.

Connor McMenamin had a low strike deflected behind for a corner in the opening minutes as the hosts started brightly.

The Buddies were demonstrating all of the attacking threat, and when fantastic run from Olusanya was only brought to a temporary halt – Scott Tanser lashed the ball inches wide of the target.

Jimmy Thelin’s men had been sluggish out of the traps, however, they almost found themselves in front in the 13th minute when Ester Sokler brought out a smart stop from Ellery Balcombe.

The deadlock was broken after 20 minutes in the most simplistic of fashions.

Balcombe launched Tanser’s back-pass downfield and Olusanya outmuscled the hesitant Dons centre-half pairing before coolly firing past Dimitar Mitov.

All the momentum was with the Buddies, though they appeared to have handed Aberdeen a reprieve shortly after taking the lead.

In the 26th minute, John Beaton flashed a red card at Alex Gogic after the Cypriot international flew into a challenge on Shayden Morris.

The referee wasted no time in making his decision — but following a VAR check, the punishment was reduced to a yellow.

An uncharacteristically flat first half from the Premiership title challengers was summed up by Leighton Clarkson sending an effort from distance harmlessly past the post.

Kevin Nisbet replaced Clarkson at half-time in a move to breathe some much-needed life into the visitors’ attack.

The change almost had an immediate impact as they took a grip on proceedings.

Jack McKenzie burst forward and then blasted the ball against the legs of the Saints keeper before the leveller arrived in the 50th minute.

A powerful run from Duk saw him pick out Nisbet with a low cross who inadvertently sent his mishit shot into the path of McGrath to drill home.

Much of St Mirren’s threat was coming through the tireless work of Olusanya who again did well to find room inside the box before arrowing just over, while McGrath went close with a low drive at the other end.

A gilt-edged chance came and went for McMenamin as he was denied from point-blank range by an excellent save by Mitov.

Having survived a spell of Dons pressure, Robinson’s men were looking the more likely.

They got their just-rewards with seven minutes left. A pin-point delivery to the back-post from Mark O’Hara found Taylor to power Saints back in front.

Aberdeen were on borrowed time to maintain their unbeaten league record — and they almost produced an instant reply as Duk’s back-heel struck the foot of the post — their final chance of a high-energy contest.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement during the William Hill Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Philippe Clement finds himself under scrutiny yet again after Rangers struggled to a draw with Dundee United at Ibrox.

On a day which saw the Scottish fixture list badly affected by snow and rain of Storm Bert, the Taysiders were held up by traffic problems on their way to Govan which put the kick-off back 45 minutes initially before it turned out to be 55 minutes of waiting for the hardy punters.

Unmarked Tannadice striker Sam Dalby still put the visitors ahead in the 36th minute with a header and frustrated Gers fans booed their side off at the interval.

Rangers had lacked pace, purpose and conviction in the first half, but they got back on level terms in the 66th minute through winger Vaclav Cerny, but even eight added minutes could not bring about a winner for the home side as Jim Goodwin’s men held out.

The improved second-half performance, however, will do little to persuade the many Clement sceptics that he is the man to take the club forward, although they gained a point on second-placed Aberdeen and are now eight behind the Dons.

The international break had brought more injury problems for the Belgian boss, with defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo out for an extended period after the Feyenoord loanee injured his knee playing for the Netherlands U21s against England.

Dujon Sterling replaced captain James Tavernier at right-back, with Robin Propper taking over from Leon Balogun in the centre of defence.

United, who had asked for the kick-off to be pushed back further than 45 minutes, made two changes.

Goodwin brought in Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton for Emmanuel Adegboyega and Jort van der Sande, who were both on the bench.

United started the day three points behind Rangers, having played a game more, but with one win in four games

Goodwin wanted his side to “create some nervous tension” among the Ibrox crowd and they were helped in that task by another tentative start by the home side.

United goalkeeper Jack Walton made decent saves from drives from Cerny and midfielder Nicolas Raskin before an even better save from Nedim Bajrami’s curling shot, pushing the ball behind for a corner which came to nothing.

The home fans soon had more to moan about when Dalby, on loan from Wrexham, headed a cross from Vicko Sevelj past Gers keeper Jack Butland in the 36th minute, with a long VAR check confirming the goal, his fifth in six games.

Rangers defender John Souttar’s block from Fotheringham’s shot prevented a second goal for the visitors just before the break and, although Propper had the ball in the United net moments later, referee Don Robertson blew for an earlier Connor Barron handball, his decision backed up by VAR.

For the start of the second half striker Danilo took over from the anonymous Cyriel Dessers, with midfielder Ianis Hagi on for the equally ineffective Mohamed Diomande.

However, United captain David Babunski headed wide of the target four minutes after the restart to puncture any optimism the substitutions may have had.

In the 55th minute, Danilo missed the target from eight yards from a Cerny cut-back before the Czech Republic international flashed a powerful drive from the edge of the box just past a post.

However, Wolfsburg loanee Cerny was more accurate with his next effort, playing a one-two with Danilo inside the box and curving the ball past Walton and into the far corner of the net from eight yards for his seventh goal of the season.

The Ibrox side pushed with more menace.

Walton saved at the feet of Danilo before Cerny had ball in the net but was clearly yards offside.

Rangers came close to snatching a second in the 86th minute when Walton parried a long-distance drive from Hagi before Danilo’s follow-up shot was blocked and then the United keeper made a desperate save at close range from Propper.

Walton made a fine save from Gers substitute Hamza Igamane in added time, but, yet again, Rangers came up short, their fans vented their disapproval and their beleaguered boss limps on.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy