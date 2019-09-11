This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Back row Ritchie cleared to belatedly join Scotland squad in Japan

The Edinburgh flanker has earned 12 caps for the Scots since debuting in 2018.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 3:04 PM
Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie.
Image: David Davies
Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie.
Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie.
Image: David Davies

EDINBURGH FLANKER JAMIE Ritchie will belatedly join Scotland’s World Cup squad in Japan after recovering from a facial injury.

The 23-year-old stayed behind when his team-mates flew to the Far East on Monday after sustaining a deep wound to his face during last Friday’s 36-9 final warm-up win over Georgia at Murrayfield.

Ritchie underwent further specialist assessment but the Scottish Rugby Union says he is fit enough to travel and will join the rest of the squad at their training camp in Nagasaki on Thursday.

The former Scottish U20 captain started four of Scotland’s five games in this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

Magnus Bradbury, who was called up as a temporary replacement, will remain with the squad in Japan as precautionary injury cover ahead of Scotland’s pool opener with Ireland on 22 September.

Japan, Samoa and Russia are Scotland and Ireland’s other Pool A opponents.

- © AFP 2019

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

AFP

