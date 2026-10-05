Boost for Leinster as Jamison Gibson-Park returns to training

JAMISON GIBSON-PARK HAS returned to training as Leinster prepare for their first home game of the new URC season.

Leo Cullen’s side host Cardiff in Dublin on Saturday, as the province make their return to the newly developed Laya Arena [KO 7.45pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

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And scrum-half Gibson-Park could come back into the selection mix as he returns to the training field following injury.

The Ireland international did not travel to South Africa with the Leinster squad for their opening two fixtures against the Lions and Sharks as he recovered from a groin issue.

In further injury news, Max Deegan and Harry Byrne will both be assessed as they progress through end-stage return-to-play protocols.

There is no further update on Jack Boyle (Achilles), RG Snyman (knee), Caelan Doris (foot/knee), Paddy McCarthy (foot), (groin), Jordan Larmour (calf), Diarmuid Mangan (foot), James Culhane (hamstring) or Joey Carbery (knee).