Sunday 3 November, 2019
Farrell's Ireland to host Japan, Springboks and Wallabies in November 2020

The Brave Blossoms shocked Ireland at their home World Cup.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 7:57 AM
1,359 Views 1 Comment
IRELAND’S NOVEMBER TEST schedule for 2020 will feature a visit to Dublin by World Cup hosts Japan.

The Japan Rugby Football Union has announced the fixture, with the clash set for 21 November next year in Dublin.

The IRFU had already officially confirmed Tests against Australia and South Africa on home soil in November 2020, with Japan providing the third opposition team to face Andy Farrell’s side.

japan-v-ireland-pool-a-2019-rugby-world-cup-shizoka-stadium-ecopa Japan had a shock win over Ireland in the World Cup. Source: Adam Davy

Speaking in Tokyo today as the curtain came down on the World Cup, in which Japan were superb and reached their first-ever quarter-final, World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont welcomed news that the Brave Blossoms would be facing Ireland next year.

“There has been much talk about the future of the Brave Blossoms,” said Beaumont. “Our message is clear, we will do everything within our power to support them and all emerging teams to get regular access and meaningful fixtures in high-level competitions.

“And that includes, for the Brave Blossoms, matches against England and Ireland in the next 12 months.”

A clash against Japan in Dublin will provide Ireland with a chance for revenge after the Brave Blossoms recorded a shock win over Joe Schmidt’s team in the pool stages of this World Cup.

Farrell takes over as Ireland boss now that Schmidt’s tenure is over, with a busy 2020 beginning with the Six Nations before a two-Test tour of Australia in July, then November fixtures versus the Wallabies, world champions South Africa, and Japan.

The Brave Blossoms will face Scotland in next year’s November Tests, having also shocked Gregor Townsend’s side in their stunning success in Pool A of their home World Cup.

While Jamie Joseph’s team were beaten by the Springboks in the quarter-finals, their attacking style won them fans all over the world and thrilled the Japanese population.

Joseph has yet to sign a new deal with Japan but World Rugby now hope to see the Brave Blossoms push on to become consistent contenders at the top table of the game.

Hosting Eddie Jones’ England in a two-Test series next July before the clashes against Scotland and Ireland in November will certainly test the Brave Blossoms.

 

Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

