Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 2 December 2022
Advertisement

Some images ‘misleading’: Fifa explains VAR decision for Japan's controversial winner

Ao Tanaka’s strike in the 2-1 win over Spain sparked huge controversy.

21 minutes ago 713 Views 1 Comment

wcup-japan-spain-soccer Kaoru Mitoma stops the ball from fully crossing the line as he sets up Japan's winning goal. Source: Petr David Josek

FIFA INSISTS JAPAN’S second goal in their shock World Cup victory over Spain was legitimate “on the evidence available”, and added some of the images shared online were “misleading”.

Ao Tanaka bundled home from close range to give Japan a 2-1 lead, but the goal was only given following a lengthy VAR review after it appeared the ball had gone out of play before Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma cut it back from the byline.

The goal sparked huge debate among television pundits and online, with ITV pundit Graeme Souness demanding Fifa share the images which had been used to help make the decision.

On Friday afternoon the game’s global governing body published two posts on its official Twitter account by way of clarification.

“Japan’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Spain was checked by VAR to determine if the ball had gone out of play,” the first read.

“The video match officials used the goal line camera images to check if the ball was still partially on the line or not.”

A second post added: “Other cameras may offer misleading images but on the evidence available, the whole of the ball was not out of play.”

The second post showed how a ball could appear to be wholly behind the line and therefore out of play from one angle, but when viewed from above part of the ball was still hanging over the line.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said: “If it was really out it would have been a goal kick, but the judgement of the referee was it was in.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“We respected it but we were willing to respect either way. The final judgement was it was in.”

His Spain counterpart, Luis Enrique, suggested some sort of “manipulation” had occurred, adding: “I felt that something fishy was going on when the VAR took as much time as it did to decide… I have nothing to say.”

Japan’s victory ensured they finished top of Group E, having caused another huge upset in their opening game by beating Germany.

Spain held on to second spot on goal difference despite Germany’s 4-2 win over Costa Rica.

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie