Monday 14 October, 2019
Japan hit world rankings high ahead of Springboks showdown

The Brave Blossoms jump ahead of France into seventh.

By AFP Monday 14 Oct 2019, 10:52 AM
Japan celebrate their win over Scotland.
Image: Craig Mercer/INPHO
Image: Craig Mercer/INPHO

JAPAN HAVE SOARED to a record ranking high of seventh after their historic run to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, providing some respite as the host nation reels from a deadly typhoon.

As rival teams and Japan’s public united in praise, the Brave Blossoms climbed to one place above France, and also higher than Scotland, Argentina and Italy.

It came on the back of Sunday’s 28-21 win over Scotland which put Japan into their first World Cup quarter-final at the top of Pool A, and in some style after four superb running tries.

The game had added poignancy as it came a day after Typhoon Hagibis smashed through Japan, killing dozens of people and triggering landslides and flooding. The match was only confirmed at the last minute after safety inspections.

“The brave performance of Japan Rugby Team, who never give up, will give courage and energy to those who suffered damage from the typhoon,” tweeted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Japan now head into a quarter-final against South Africa on Sunday and their wins, and the manner of their performances, have made World Cup rivals sit up and take notice.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Japan should now be regarded as a Tier One nation — meaning the Six Nations and Rugby Championship sides — after their rise up the rankings.

“Without a doubt, they would have to be considered like they are playing and performing like a Tier One nation,” said Hansen.

“They are now in the top eight in the world on performance. They are playing quality rugby so I think Japan should be very, very proud. 

Scotland remain ninth after the loss in Yokohama, while Tonga have jumped three places to 13th on the back of their 31-19 victory over USA in Higashiosaka City.

The Eagles drop four places to 17th after suffering two defeats in a row, with Spain climbing to a new high of 16th as a result. 

© – AFP 2019

