'He will be great for our talented crop of young players' - Former Ireland star joins Scarlets

SCARLETS HEAD COACH Dwayne Peel has hailed the appointment of Jared Payne to his coaching staff, insisting the former Ireland and Ulster star will play a crucial role in developing potential stars at the Welsh club.

The 37-year-old, who won 20 caps for his country and also represented the Lions in 2017, will work as backs and attack coach having previously enjoyed four years as Ulster’s defence coach following his retirement from playing.

It was with the northern province that Peel and Payne first operated in tandem, before the latter headed to France for a season with Clermont.

Advertisement

Along with former Springboks star Albert van den Berg, who has also been confirmed as Scarlets’ forwards coach, Ulster’s Shane Carney is to become the ’ new Head of Athletic Performance.

Peel said: “Albert, Jared and Shane are exciting additions to our coaching team and we look forward to welcoming them to Parc y Scarlets this summer.

“I know Jared and Shane well from my time with Ulster. I worked with Jared for three and a half years and he is a quality coach who will be great for our talented crop of young players, in particular.

“Similarly, Shane, who is a highly-rated performance coach with a real focus on detail. Albert brings with him a wealth of experience from his time coaching in Japan and South Africa.

“He has the experience of playing more than 50 Tests for the Springboks and comes here with a real pedigree as one of the most highly regarded forwards and lineout coaches in South Africa.”

Get instant updates on your province on The 42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.