Armagh All-Ireland winner Hall joins Leitrim backroom team

ARMAGH ALL-IRELAND WINNER Jemar Hall has joined the Leitrim backroom team.

The strength and conditioning coach, who runs a gym with former Armagh teammate Blaine Hughes, takes over as the Western county’s head of athletic development.

As reported by the Leitrim Observer, and confirmed by the county board, Hall will work with their senior football panel and underage squads. He replaces Mayo native Darragh Finn.

Hall spent 10 seasons playing with Armagh and took up a role working with the Orchard’s underage squads this year. He has also coached Mattock Rangers in Louth.

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Steven Poacher’s Leitrim gained championship victories over Sligo and Carlow this year and gave Galway a scare, but defeats to Down and Wexford saw them eliminated from the Tailteann Cup.

- Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell.