Sunday 21 August 2022
Jenny Egan-Simmons finishes sixth in European Championship final

Egan-Simmons leads home the chasing pack after missing an early break in the canoe sprint single 5000m final.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 3:47 PM
Egan-Simmons finished sixth as Emese Kohlami of Hungary took gold.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S JENNY EGAN-SIMMONS fought her way to a sixth-place finish in the canoe sprint single 5000m final on the last day of the European Championships in Munich.

The Dubliner was hoping to add another major medal at this distance to the silver and bronze she won at the world championships in 2021 and 2022.

But she missed an early break which separated the leading quintet from the chasing pack, and despite a determined effort to reel them in, Egan-Simmons was unable to close the gap.

In the end, she held off her Swedish rival Rebecka Georgsdotter in a final sprint to the line, taking sixth place in a time of 23:32.833.

Gold went to world champion Emese Kohlami of Hungary in a time of 22:54.862 ahead of photo finish for silver which saw Italy’s Susanna Cicali (22:55.712) edge out Spain’s Eva Barrios (22:55.775) by six-hundredths of a second.

