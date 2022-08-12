Membership : Access or Sign Up
Jermain Defoe returns to Tottenham in new role

The former striker scored 143 goals for Spurs.

Friday 12 Aug 2022
Jermain Defoe announced his retirement from football at the age of 39 earlier this year.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JERMAIN DEFOE has returned to Tottenham as an academy coach and club ambassador.

Former striker Defoe scored 143 goals for Spurs across two spells in a varied career, which ended when he retired at Sunderland in March.

“Already part of the fabric of our club thanks to his work on and off the pitch during his previous spells with us – Jermain was awarded an OBE in 2018 for his charitable work – he now begins the next phase of his career by joining our academy set-up,” Spurs said of the 39-year-old.

“He will work closely alongside our existing coaching team to lend his vast experience and knowledge to young players across the Under-17 to Under-21 age categories.”

Defoe retired with 305 career goals from 762 appearances, having also represented West Ham, Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Toronto, Sunderland and Rangers.

Defoe said on Twitter: “Delighted to confirm I will be joining @SpursOfficial returning as an Academy coach and also club Ambassador.

“It’s no secret the love I have for the club, and I’m really excited to get started. Here’s to the new chapter.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie