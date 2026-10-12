Clifford brothers without a manager as Stack leaves Fossa

DAVID AND PAUDIE Clifford are without a manager with their club Fossa, ahead of the Munster club campaign.

Jerome Stack, who had managed Roscommon’s St Brigid’s to the 2024 All-Ireland club final loss to Derry’s Glen, has informed the club he will not be continuing in his role.

Fossa won the Kerry intermediate championship at the third time of asking in four years when they beat Kilcummin 0-26 to 0-22.

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Stack had been assisted in his role by Conal Kelly and Bernie Collins.

Fossa chairman Pat Sheehan confirmed to The 42 that Stack had stepped down from his role and that the club would be making no further comment at this time.

The timing of this will raise many questions, given how Fossa had been set.

The Clifford brothers after Fossa won the Junior All-Ireland. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Their more influential players had been engaged in the county championship playing for East Kerry, but that campaign came to an end on Sunday when they were beaten by Spa.

That means Stack would have been handed over a month’s exclusive access to the Clifford brothers and company, before they play their Munster club semi-final on 22 November, against the quarter-final winners of Clare, which is between Banner or Wolfe Tones, or Waterford, who still have Brickey Rangers, Clashmore/Kinsalebeg, Modeligo or Mount Sion.

It is likely that Fossa will not have to work too hard to find a successor.