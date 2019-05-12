This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
37-year-old Spain veteran Joaquin blasts phenomenal 97th-minute winner for Real Betis

Surely one of the best goals scored in Europe this season.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 May 2019, 7:57 PM
26 minutes ago 1,607 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4631763

Spain: Real Betis-Valencia. LaLiga, date 33. Joaquin began his career with Betis and returned in 2015 after spells with Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

VETERAN SPANISH FORWARD Joaquin scored an incredible 97th-minute winner for Real Betis on Sunday afternoon against Huesca.

The 37-year-old former Valencia star hit an almighty effort from distance which nestled beyond the fingertips of goalkeeper Aleksandar Jovanovic to snatch all three points.

Joaquin, a former Spain international who made 51 appearances for his country, broke the deadlock, before Juanpi levelled from the penalty spot.

The sides looked certain to share a point each, before the forward slammed his long-range effort into the back of the net in astonishing fashion to complete his brace.

