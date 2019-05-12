37-year-old Spain veteran Joaquin blasts phenomenal 97th-minute winner for Real Betis

Joaquin began his career with Betis and returned in 2015 after spells with Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

VETERAN SPANISH FORWARD Joaquin scored an incredible 97th-minute winner for Real Betis on Sunday afternoon against Huesca.

The 37-year-old former Valencia star hit an almighty effort from distance which nestled beyond the fingertips of goalkeeper Aleksandar Jovanovic to snatch all three points.

Joaquin, a former Spain international who made 51 appearances for his country, broke the deadlock, before Juanpi levelled from the penalty spot.

The sides looked certain to share a point each, before the forward slammed his long-range effort into the back of the net in astonishing fashion to complete his brace.

| GOAL!!! |



WOW



Take. A. Bow Joaquin 😲



A 97th minute rocket to win the game for Real Betis 🚀 pic.twitter.com/F6YyvL18HT — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) May 12, 2019

