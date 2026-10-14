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Laois were Joe McDonagh Cup champions this year. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
Hurling

Laois dominate Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year with seven inclusions

There are five Carlow players in the side, with two from Down and one from Antrim.
3.56pm, 14 Oct 2026

LAOIS DOMINATE THE 2026 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year, with seven spots spread across the selection.

O’Moore County men Ian Shanahan and Pádraig Delaney are selected in the full-back line, with Fiachra Culliton-Fennell in the half-back line and captain David Dooley in midfield.

In attack, Stephen Maher and Aaron Dunphy are named on the half-forward line, with Cillian Dunne up front rounding out the champions’ contributions.

Elsewhere, beaten finalists Carlow contribute five to the team, with Paul Doyle claiming his third honour since 2018 and second in a row.

He’s joined in defence by Fiachra Fitzpatrick, with Brian Tracey named in goal, while James Doyle and Martin Kavanagh round out the Carlow contributions.

Down’s Dónal Hughes and Caolán Taggart, and Antrim’s impressive Ryan McCambridge, make up the remainder of the team.

Gaelic Players Association CEO Tom Parsons said: “The Joe McDonagh Cup has proven again this year what a competitive and important championship it is, and the 15 players named on this Team of the Year have earned their place among the very best who have played in it. Congratulations to each of them.”

Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year:

  • 1. Brian Tracey (Carlow)
  • 2. Ian Shanahan (Laois)
  • 3. Pádraig Delaney (Laois)
  • 4. Paul Doyle (Carlow)
  • 5. Fiachra Culliton Fennell (Laois)
  • 6. Caolán Taggart (Down)
  • 7. Fiachra Fitzpatrick (Carlow)
  • 8. David Dooley (Laois)
  • 9. Dónal Hughes (Down)
  • 10. Ryan McCambridge (Antrim)
  • 11. Stephen Maher (Laois)
  • 12. Aaron Dunphy (Laois)
  • 13. James Doyle (Carlow)
  • 14. Cillian Dunne (Laois)
  • 15. Martin Kavanagh (Carlow)
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