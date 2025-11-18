Hooper's Australia 'completely believe' in Schmidt despite horror run

AUSTRALIA LOCK TOM Hooper said on Tuesday the squad are fully behind under-pressure head coach Joe Schmidt as they stare down the barrel of a possible fourth straight loss.

The Wallabies face France on Saturday looking to avoid a first winless tour of Europe since 1958, following defeats in England and Italy earlier this month as well as to Ireland on Saturday.

New Zealander Schmidt is set to stand down from his role in July with the Reds’ Les Kiss taking over before a home Rugby World Cup a little more than a year later.

“We completely believe in what Joe’s building here,” Wilson told reporters at Australia’s team hotel in Paris.

“On the weekend, there was a couple of times that his system and his programme would have worked, but we just didn’t execute as players.

“It’s just something we’ve just missed the mark on for the last three weeks,” the 24-year-old added.

Australia’s form in Europe has been in stark contrast to their results and performances from earlier in the year with Schmidt settling the ship after Eddie Jones tumultuous time in charge.

Former Ireland boss Schmidt, 60, led the Wallabies to a third Test win over the British and Irish Lions in August and a miraculous comeback victory over Rugby World Cup holders South Africa in Johannesburg two weeks later.

Australia have only lost four straight Tests twice since 2018.

“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had and one of the best coaches in the world,” centre Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i told reporters.

“We’re truly grateful that we get to learn and be under his guidance.

“There are some key moments in games that we need to get better at but that’s just us as a playing group.

“It’s nothing to do with Joe.

“We need to stand up as individuals for the team and work for each other, but it’s nothing to do with Joe, it’s all on us,” the 22-year-old rugby league convert added.

Following the record loss in Dublin last weekend, veteran fly-half James O’Connor was omitted from the squad for the trip to Paris.

O’Connor, 35, was the third fly-half for Schmidt to start during the Autumn Nations Series.

Inexperienced Tane Edmed was in the key playmaking role against England and Carter Gordon in Italy, as the 24-year-old made his first Test appearance in rugby union since 2023 after a season in the 13-man code.

“I think foundationally they’re all there to play the same role,” Exeter Chiefs forward Hooper said.

“James brings that experience but we certainly know that Tane and Carter bring that kind of flair that we’re looking for.

“Ultimately they’re all just trying to find their feet and get settled in that saddle at the helm of a team.

“I think it’s not fair to put it on just one guy or one position.

“We know that once we start getting our forwards game going then it’ll definitely help them go to a new level,” he added.

