Dublin: 9°C Monday 27 June 2022
Joe Schmidt has joined the All Blacks coaching team ahead of Ireland clash

The former Ireland boss will be part of the Kiwi set-up for the three-Test series.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 27 Jun 2022, 7:37 AM
40 minutes ago 1,922 Views 1 Comment
Former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt.
THE ALL BLACKS have drafted Joe Schmidt into their coaching team ahead of Saturday’s first Test against Ireland.

The former Ireland boss comes on board after All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and forwards coach John Plumtree both tested positive for Covid-19, forcing them into isolation.

Schmidt previously coached Ireland from 2013 until 2019, leading them to Grand Slam glory in 2018 as well as two other Six Nations titles and their first-ever wins over New Zealand.

He was due to join the All Blacks as an independent selector after the three-Test Ireland series but has now been brought on board at this earlier stage as a result of Covid hitting the Kiwis’ camp.

“Joe will come in for Tuesday and Thursday’s trainings this week and we’re really grateful to have his help,” said Foster

“We’ve planned for this kind of disruption and we’ve got backup plans and people on standby. Joe was one of those people we could call on.”

COMMENTS (1)

