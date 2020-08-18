Another setback for Joey Carbery as Munster out-half ruled out indefinitely

MUNSTER AND IRELAND out-half Joey Carbery has suffered another setback in his recovery from an ankle injury and has now been ruled out for “an indefinite period of time” by his province.

The 24-year-old is still struggling with the ankle injury he first sustained just over a year ago in Ireland’s World Cup warm-up clash against Italy in Dublin.

Carbery travelled to the World Cup with Ireland despite the injury and he had further issues with the ankle in Japan.

Carbery first suffered the ankle injury over a year ago. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

He returned from the tournament injured and only made his comeback for Munster in late December 2019. However, the playmaker then suffered a wrist injury the following weekend and was ruled out of action once again.

While recovering from his wrist issue, it was decided that Carbery also needed further surgery on his ankle injury.

The initial hope had been that he would be fit again this September but Munster have now confirmed another cruel setback for the former Athy RFC man.

Following his latest meeting with a specialist, and with pain persisting in his ankle, Carbery “has been advised to take further steps in rehabilitating his ankle” and his return to rugby has been delayed for an indefinite period.

It’s a big blow for Munster as they look towards the 2020/21 season, while Ireland would have hoped to have 22-times capped Carbery back in the international mix for their busy autumn schedule. Most of all, it’s extremely tough for the out-half himself.

“It’s an incredibly frustrating time at the moment, but I am making good progress over the last couple of weeks,” said Carbery in an official Munster statement.

“Even though the ankle isn’t where it needs to be just yet, I’ve full confidence it will heal and be pain-free soon, and I will be back better than ever. I just need time right now.

“I’d like to say thank you to the IRFU and Munster for their continued support and for having my back throughout it all. I’d also like to thank my girlfriend Robyn and my family for always being there when I need them.

“Lastly, to the fans, I’m so excited to get back out in front of you guys. It’s going to be such an exciting season ahead and I cannot wait to see where we can go as a squad. Hopefully, we will all be back in Thomond Park soon together.”

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said that he, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, and IRFU performance director David Nucifora had spoken with Carbery last week as the decision to extend his time on the sidelines was confirmed.

“As disappointing as the latest news is, we have Joey at the centre of it all, going through this, and doing everything right in making sure that when he returns to the pitch he stays on the pitch,” said van Graan.

“That’s what we all want at the end of this, and undoubtedly it has been a tough blow for him, but he has shown great resilience already and will do everything that’s asked of him for this next phase also.

“A serious injury like his can heal in different ways and now that we’re moving into the return to rugby stage the ankle isn’t where it should be in hitting those next markers.

“David, Andy and I spoke with Joey last week and all want what’s best for him. We know his standing in the province and Irish rugby and how important he is to us all. Our priority is to look after him. He is a young man with huge sporting talent and a bright future, we are here to support Joey at every stage giving him the time he needs.

“There is a lot of rugby to be played in the coming season and we look forward to welcoming Joey back when he is fully recovered.”

Carbery joined Munster from Leinster in 2018 but has so far been limited to 17 appearances for the province.

In better news for Munster, second row Tadhg Beirne has resumed team training this week after overcoming a “low-grade leg injury.”

Mike Haley [calf], Dan Goggin [ankle], and Roman Salanoa [abdominal] are still rehabbing injuries.