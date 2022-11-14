Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sligo Rovers hit the ground running with new signing Johan Brannefalk

Bit O’Red boss John Russell hailed the 24-year-old right back’s arrival at the Showgrounds.

1 hour ago 1,499 Views 0 Comments
New Sligo Rovers signing Johan Brannefalk.
Image: Sligo Rovers

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE made Johan Brannefalk their first signing ahead of the 2023 League of Ireland Premier Division season.

The 24-year-old Swedish right back will link up with new boss John Russell next week as the Bit O’Red’s preparations for next year get underway in earnest.

Brannefalk was a youth team player at Malmo before experiencing senior football with Trelleborg, LLjungskile, and the last two seasons with Norrby IF.

“I was flattered to hear Sligo Rovers were interested in me and I started to research how the club played football and how I would fit in at the club and in the league,” he told the club’s official website.

“It became very clear to me that playing for Sligo Rovers was the perfect next step for my career. And the picture of the club matched my expectations when I spoke to John.

“The main reason is the ambition for the club, all the fans that support the club, and the vision I have for myself playing for Sligo Rovers.
My ambitions for 2023 is the same as all the club’s. I want to win every game we play. That is of course not realistic but that is the mindset I go into every game with.

“I heard of Sligo Rovers when the club played in Europe this summer, and watched the team play since I heard about their interest in me.”

Russell hailed the arrival of Brannefalk, explaining what he will bring to the side next season.

“He is an attacking full back who will fit in perfectly in how we want to play. He possesses a great passing range and crossing ability.

“Johan comes to us at a really good stage in his career. He has plenty of experience in the top two tiers in Sweden and I know he’s looking forward to this new challenge.”

