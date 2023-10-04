Liam Scales in frame for call-up as John Egan to miss Greece and Gibraltar games

JOHN EGAN WILL miss Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar through injury. The defender was taken off during Sheffield United’s defeat to West Ham last weekend, and has not recovered in time for the incipient pair of international games.

Stephen Kenny will announe his squad for the double-header tomorrow afternoon, with Cardiff City’s Callum O’Dowda also set to miss out because of injury.

Celtic’s Liam Scales is likely to be included in Egan’s stead, and Kenny will be at their Champions League clash with Lazio in Glasgow tonight. Scales has resurrected his Celtic career, stepping in and performing brilliantly in the Old Firm victory over Rangers last month. He has retained his place at centre-back, and started the opening Champions League game away to Feyenoord. Scales has been involved in previous Irish squads, but has yet to be capped at senior level.

Kenny will also hope Mikey Johnston gets some game-time for Celtic, as he recovers from the injury that kept him out of September’s games against France and Netherlands.

Troy Parrott is also in the frame for a recall, having scored twice in four substitute appearances for Excelsior Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie since joining on loan from Spurs.

Enda Stevens also looks likely to miss out through the injury he sustained against France in Paris last month. Michael Obafemi remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Ireland’s qualification hopes are effectively dead, following four defeats in the opening five games. Greece come to Dublin on Friday week, 13 October, followed by the clash with Gibraltar in Faro, Portugal on Monday 16 October.