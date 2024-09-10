Advertisement
Ireland centre back John Egan. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
John Egan signs short-term deal with Burnley

Republic of Ireland international has agreed a contract until the end of this season.
6.08pm, 10 Sep 2024
BURNLEY HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of John Egan on a deal until the end of this season.

The Republic of Ireland international had been training with the Championship club since last month, as reported by The 42, and will now link up with Scott Parker’s side.

Ireland teammate Dara O’Shea departed Turf Moor for Ipswich Town in a deal worth up to €24 million before the summer transfer window, and Egan was available as a free agent since leaving Sheffield United.

“I’m an ambitious person, an ambitious player and I feel like I’m at an ambitious club.

“The manager, staff and the players all want to be successful. I want to come in and add to that. I want to bring my experience and my ability into the group to help drive the group on.

“I’ve been here a few weeks now; I’ve got to know the lads and really enjoyed working with them and the manager.

“I’ve had some really good conversations with him. It’s been an incredible environment to come into. I’m delighted to be a Burnley player now and I’m looking forward to the future.”

