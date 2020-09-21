Watch: Ireland's Egan controversially sent off after 13 minutes for Sheffield United

JOHN EGAN’S DAY as Sheffield United captain ended prematurely after he received a controversial red card just 13 minutes into tonight’s Premier League tie against Aston Villa.
The Republic of Ireland defender was deemed to have denied Ollie Watkins a clear goalscoring opportunity for this incident:
John Egan’s red card......pic.twitter.com/P6Elr4yQck— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 21, 2020
John Lundstram missed a first-half penalty for Sheffield, with the sides deadlocked at 0-0 at half-time.
