One in, one out as Waterford sign former Ireland U21 defender from Cork City

WATERFORD FC HAVE announced movement both ways at the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club, with ex-Ireland U21 defender John Kavanagh joining for a second spell and young midfielder John Martin leaving for Bray Wanderers on a loan move.

Kavanagh returns to the RSC having spent the first half of the 2018 season on loan at Waterford. The 24-year-old formerly arrived from Cork — and does so again — after going from a regular starter in the first-team on Leeside to difficult years with injury struggles.

But he’s back to his best now, and ready for a new chapter. Kavanagh has also plied his trade with Cobh Ramblers and Ringmahon Rangers, while he spent the first half of this season on loan with Finn Harps.

A popular player in his previous stint at the Blues, he now adds depth and competition to the squad, who have a busy period of games upcoming.

“I’m delighted to get sorted,” the outfit’s newest signing told WaterfordFC.ie.

“When a club like Waterford say they’re interested, you always want to be part of that. Obviously I’ve been here before and I thoroughly enjoyed my time so I’m looking to do the same again now and help the team as best as I can.

Kavanagh in action against Preston's Graham Burke in a friendly recently. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“I know a couple of faces from the last time so that’s obviously a help to get settled in and that’s a benefit.

“I want to get on the pitch and help the team as best I can. I think we can go on a run now going into the second half of the season. There’s no easy games but coming off a positive result in Sligo gives us all something to build on now with the games coming thick and fast.”

“It’s great to be able to bring a player of John’s quality into the squad,” manager Alan Reynolds added. “As soon as he became available, it was a deal I wanted to get done.

He’s a strong player who defends first and likes to get forward, and gives us depth as we go into a busy few weeks.

“He’s been here before with us; he knows what we’re about and what we expect so I’ve no doubt he’ll be an asset to the club for the rest of the season.”

Martin, who has also been capped at underage level for Ireland, joined the club after spending two seasons at Dublin side St Pat’s.

John Martin on the ball. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He’s been unfortunate, missing much of the 2018 season through injury with game-time limited this season, but will now head on loan to Gary Cronin’s Bray, who sit sixth in the First Division as they push toward the the promotion play-offs.

“It’s a good move for John to try get some more game time and some good experience,” Reynolds noted.

“Dean O’Halloran was there for the first half of the season and this will give John an opportunity to continue his development. We wish him well for the rest of the season.”

Waterford, meanwhile, are eighth in the Premier Division.

