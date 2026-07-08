Kiely declares Lynch fit for All-Ireland, explains change of approach to opposition analysis

CIAN LYNCH IS flying fit to lead Limerick into Sunday week’s All-Ireland senior hurling final against Galway.

The Treaty captain wasn’t ready to start their semi-final victory over Clare due to an injury John Kiely characterised as a “sprain”.

Lynch, a two-time Hurler of the Year, was introduced in the 57th minute and claimed a crucial opposition puck-out to set the platform for Aidan O’Connor’s winning goal.

“Ciano is flying it. He’s perfect. The fact that he got through Sunday was very reassuring. We’re all good,” said Kiely.

“He had a sprain and the window was tight. It’s so competitive at the moment within the group, you’re trying to balance the starting and the finishing. What does the start look like? What does the finish look like? We gave him the job to finish it.

“He did very well. I’m delighted with the impact. The other four guys who came on with him, the impact was again very, very solid.

“He’s the captain and he has to lead by example. For the captain to take that role on is great.”

Lynch revealed that he knew well in advance of the semi-final that he wouldn’t be starting.

Advertisement

Limerick's Cian Lynch after beating Clare. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

“It was pretty early in the week, to be fair. You know yourself really where you’re at,” said the 30-year-old.

“If you’re not taking part in most of the trainings, you know yourself deep down. You’re not 100% to give a full 70 minutes.

“I had the conversation with John. You trust the likes of John, Paul (Kinnerk), and physios and strength and conditioning that they know where you’re at.

“I was just delighted that I was able to tog out, be on the 26, and to be able to take part in the game.

“All good now. Last week leading into the game, I was just trying to get it right and thank God it was, so we’ll just drive on again.”

Kiely reported no other injury concers, saying the squad is in a “good place”.

The Limerick boss didn’t watch the other semi-final, Galway’s shock victory over Cork, instead choosing to walk his dogs.

Limerick manager John Kiely at Kerry v Armagh. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Kiely used to be a regular face at opposition matches, but has changed his approach.

For instance, he took in Kerry and Armagh’s football clash in Killarney alongside his Shannonside squad rather than attend the Clare-Dublin hurling quarter-final.

“I don’t have the energy anymore,” said Kiely with a laugh before adding: “I have to mine my energy.

“It’s hard and it takes hours to go there. You might be only after finishing training and on the road since 9 o’clock that morning and then you have to scoot away then to be in another place for four hours. And what are you going to be like the day after? You’re exhausted.

“You get involved emotionally in the game. I’m not able to not do it. I’m not somebody that goes to a game cold, a stone, isolated from the outcome of it.

“I find it takes too much energy out of me and it takes my eye off of things and my mind goes to places that I’m preoccupied, getting in the car, coming home. I’m preoccupied when I go to bed and I haven’t got time to deal with it.

“We have people that will look at that match for me or will go to that match for me and they can tell me what they saw. I don’t need to be there.

“It’s about conserving your energy, really, and your headspace to do what you have to do.”