John McEntee set to become new Monaghan football boss - report

JOHN MCENTEE IS set to become the new Monaghan senior football manager.

RTÉ Sport is reporting that the Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner will be ratified at a county board meeting on Monday night. He will succeed Gabriel Bannigan, who stepped down in August.

McEntee has recently been manager of Monaghan senior club Inniskeen Grattans. Inniskeen were last weekend beaten in the county semi-final by three in a row champions Scotstown.

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Having previously managed another Farney club in Clontibret, McEntee led Inniskeen to two championship finals – including their first since 1990 in his maiden season at the helm.

He co-managed his native Crossmaglen Rangers to 2015 Ulster championship success and two Armagh county senior titles alongside Oisín McConville.

McEntee now follows his brother Tony into inter-county management. Tony went for the Monaghan job in 2020 but was unsuccessful. The former Sligo manager and Mayo coach is now in the Down backroom team.

John is the latest of Armagh’s 2002 All-Ireland winning team to manage at inter-county level, joining Tony, McConville, Kieran McGeeney, Justin McNulty and Aidan O’Rourke. Others who have been around county panels include Paddy McKeever, Enda McNulty and Benny Tierney.

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