Snow joke - O'Shea unveiling postponed with two LOI games subject to pitch inspections

THE SUDDEN BLANKETING of Dublin with snow has upended plans at the FAI, with a press conference to unveil John O’Shea as the interim head coach of the Irish senior men’s team postponed to Monday.

Today marks the 100th day of the FAIs search for Stephen Kenny’s successor, and with nobody in place for the friendly games against Belgium and Switzerland at the end of this month, John O’Shea has been appointed to the job in an interim capacity.

O’Shea was due to meet the media alongside director of football Marc Canham later today, but with O’Shea due to fly in for the event, the decision has been made to postpone until next Monday afternoon.

It is believed O’Shea’s entire backroom staff will be announced later today. Paddy McCarthy will work as his assistant and, as first reported by the Irish Mirror, Brian Kerr is expected to be involved in an advisory role.

Meanwhile, two LOI premier division games slated for tonight are subject to pitch inspections. There will be a pitch inspection at Tallaght Stadium at 1.30pm to judge whether Shamrock Rovers’ clash with Drogheda can go ahead, while Dalymount Park will be inspected at 3.30pm ahead of Bohemians’ game against Dundalk.