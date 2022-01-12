Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 12 January 2022
Advertisement

Irish youngster Johnny Kenny sets sights on silverware after signing five-year deal with Celtic

The Glasgow giants snapped the 18-year-old up from Sligo Rovers.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 5:35 PM
22 minutes ago 590 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5652606
Celtic unveiled Johnny Kenny today.
Image: Celtic FC
Celtic unveiled Johnny Kenny today.
Celtic unveiled Johnny Kenny today.
Image: Celtic FC

JOHNNY KENNY HAS described his move to Celtic as a “no brainer”, having completed a transfer from hometown club Sligo Rovers which was confirmed last weekend.

Kenny, who has signed a five-year deal at Parkhead, was officially unveiled by the Glasgow giants this afternoon.

“It’s amazing,” he said of his new surroundings. “Coming from The Showgrounds, a lovely ground in Sligo, it’s home, but when you come here it’s just something different. Sixty-thousand fans, playing at Celtic Park would be a dream come true.”

The 18-year-old striker made a name for himself in the League of Ireland Premier Division in 2021, scoring 11 times to finish the campaign as his club’s leading goalscorer.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans, giving everything I have to keep the team winning and hopefully win a lot of trophies here at the club,” the Ireland U19 international added.

“They’ve won a lot in previous times and hopefully I can help them bring more home.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie