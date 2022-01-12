Irish youngster Johnny Kenny sets sights on silverware after signing five-year deal with Celtic

JOHNNY KENNY HAS described his move to Celtic as a “no brainer”, having completed a transfer from hometown club Sligo Rovers which was confirmed last weekend.

Kenny, who has signed a five-year deal at Parkhead, was officially unveiled by the Glasgow giants this afternoon.

“It’s amazing,” he said of his new surroundings. “Coming from The Showgrounds, a lovely ground in Sligo, it’s home, but when you come here it’s just something different. Sixty-thousand fans, playing at Celtic Park would be a dream come true.”

The 18-year-old striker made a name for himself in the League of Ireland Premier Division in 2021, scoring 11 times to finish the campaign as his club’s leading goalscorer.

Advertisement

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans, giving everything I have to keep the team winning and hopefully win a lot of trophies here at the club,” the Ireland U19 international added.

“They’ve won a lot in previous times and hopefully I can help them bring more home.”