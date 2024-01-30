Advertisement
Jonathan Afolabi scored in KV Kortrijk's 3-3 draw at Club Brugge. Alamy Stock Photo
Off the Mark

Jonathan Afolabi scores brilliant first goal in Belgium

The former Bohemians striker opened his KV Kortrijk account tonight.
1 hour ago

JONATHAN AFOLABI HAS opened his goalscoring account in Belgium.

The former Bohemians striker scored his first goal for KV Kortrijk in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Club Brugge tonight.

On his first start for the club, Afolabi pulled Kortrijk level at 1-1 in the 53rd minute of the Belgian Pro League clash.

And he did so in style, cutting onto his left just inside the box and firing into the bottom corner:

Kortrijk soon took the lead before the hosts hit back and it looked like it would finish 3-2,  but Djibi Seck was the late hero as he rescued a draw — and a crucial point on the road — in the 97th minute.

Afolabi’s side are bottom of the league, three points off Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Club Brugge, in contrast, are third.

The 2023 League of Ireland Premier Division top scorer joined on a two-and-a-half year deal in December.

Emma Duffy
