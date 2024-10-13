Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Jonathan Davies in 2019. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Wave Goodbye

Wales and Lions centre Jonathan Davies retires

The 36-year-old won two Grand Slams with his country.
11.01pm, 13 Oct 2024
1
0

FORMER WALES AND Lions centre Jonathan Davies on Sunday announced his retirement, bringing the curtain down on a rugby career which brought 96 caps and two Six Nations Grand Slams.

“After taking time away from the game following the end of my last season with the Scarlets, I have come to the decision to call time on my professional rugby career,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“I will miss the camaraderie of training and playing competitively alongside my team mates, but over these past few months, I have been able to assess all of my options and reflect on a career of which I am incredibly proud.”

Davies left Welsh side Scarlets at the end of last season having scored 55 tries in two spells with the region.

As well as a distinguished Wales career, which saw him play in two World Cups, Davies toured twice with the British and Irish Lions.

He also spent two seasons in the French Top 14 with Clermont.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie