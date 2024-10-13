Wales and Lions centre Jonathan Davies retires

FORMER WALES AND Lions centre Jonathan Davies on Sunday announced his retirement, bringing the curtain down on a rugby career which brought 96 caps and two Six Nations Grand Slams.

“After taking time away from the game following the end of my last season with the Scarlets, I have come to the decision to call time on my professional rugby career,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“I will miss the camaraderie of training and playing competitively alongside my team mates, but over these past few months, I have been able to assess all of my options and reflect on a career of which I am incredibly proud.”

Davies left Welsh side Scarlets at the end of last season having scored 55 tries in two spells with the region.

As well as a distinguished Wales career, which saw him play in two World Cups, Davies toured twice with the British and Irish Lions.

He also spent two seasons in the French Top 14 with Clermont.

– © AFP 2024