Canadian striker Hamilton departs Sligo Rovers

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced that Jordan Hamilton has left the club “by mutual consent”.

The Canadian striker, capped twice for his country at senior level, joined the Bit O’Red in February and made his debut the following month.

26-year-old Hamilton appeared 13 times for Rovers, scoring two goals.

His most recent game-time came away to Bohemians on 20 May.

”We wish to thank Jordan for his efforts during his time here with us,” said Sligo Rovers CEO Colin Feehily.

“Since arriving back in February Jordan has been a pleasure to deal with and we want to wish him well for the future.”

