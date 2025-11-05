More Stories
Jordie Barrett. Alamy Stock Photo
Injured Jordie Barrett to miss rest of All Blacks tour

Barrett was forced off in the 13th minute of New Zealand’s 26-13 win over Ireland.
8.17am, 5 Nov 2025
CENTRE JORDIE BARRETT will fly home Wednesday after being ruled out of the rest of New Zealand’s northern hemisphere tour with injuries suffered in the Test against Ireland.

Barrett was forced from the field in the 13th minute of New Zealand’s 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago on Saturday.

Coach Scott Robertson said the former Leinster player underwent treatment on the flight from Chicago to Scotland, where the All Blacks play at Murrayfield on Saturday.

But scans showed “a high ankle injury as well as a minor knee injury”, an All Blacks statement said Wednesday.

“Barrett will return to New Zealand on Wednesday to begin his rehabilitation under the Hurricanes medical team,” it added, referring to Barrett’s Wellington-based Super Rugby side.

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett cut his leg three minutes into the win over Ireland and received 12 stitches, ruling him out of the Scotland Test. Auckland Blues lock Josh Beehre was called up as cover.

New Zealand are looking to preserve their proud record of never having lost to Scotland in 32 Tests spanning 120 years.

The All Blacks have won 30 with Scotland’s best results being two Murrayfield draws — 0-0 in 1964 and 25-25 in 1983.

