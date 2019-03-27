This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Packers star and Super Bowl winner Jordy Nelson retires

The 33-year-old brings a stellar 11-year career to an end – which, in recent seasons, was marred by injury.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 9:00 PM
27 minutes ago 531 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4564239
Former Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders receiver Jordy Nelson
FORMER GREEN BAY Packers and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson has retired from the NFL.

Picked by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 draft, Nelson spent 10 years in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl with them in 2011.

However, injuries derailed his career in recent seasons. He missed the majority of the 2015 campaign after he tore his ACL in Week 2 and was released after a 2017 season in which he struggled to produce.

He signed a two-year contract with the Raiders in 2018 but was released in March after Oakland brought in Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.

Nelson retires with a Pro Bowl under his belt and with the 2016 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

NFL: Super Bowl LI-NFL Honors Jordy Nelson wins Comeback Player of the Year in 2017. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

He finishes his career with 8,587 career receiving yards and 72 touchdowns on 613 receptions.

“We want to congratulate Jordy on an incredible career that included achievements that will result in his eventual induction in the Packers Hall of Fame,” said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

He is one of the greatest receivers in franchise history and played a vital role in the team’s success with not only his play on the field but also for what he provided as a great team-mate and leader.

“We wish the best to Jordy, his wife, Emily, and the rest of their family.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

