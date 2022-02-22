Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 22 February 2022
Advertisement

Jose Mourinho banned for insulting referee

The Portuguese coach shouted at Luca Pairetto and mimed a phone call, an enigmatic gesture that earned him a red card.

By AFP Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,420 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5690493
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JOSE MOURINHO was suspended for two matches on Tuesday after being sent off for an angry stoppage-time outburst at the referee in Roma’s Serie A draw with Verona.

Mourinho shouted at referee Luca Pairetto and mimed a phone call, an enigmatic gesture that earned him a red card.

Italian media reported that Mourinho was unhappy with how little time had been added Saturday, at the end of a game in which Roma fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

Roma fell six points behind Juventus, who hold the fourth Champions League place.

Italian media suggested that the gesture questioned the referee’s independence.

Pairetto’s brother is an executive at Juventus and his father was involved in the Calciopoli refereeing scandal in 2006.

Mourinho grabbed the match ball at the end and booted it away.  He then skipped his post-match media duties, preferring, he wrote on Instagram, to “go home and have a nice dinner.”

The sports judge said Mourinho “turned to the fourth official, made serious insinuations against the referee.”

The judge said the “insinuations” were repeated in the tunnel on the way to the changing room.

The Judge also fined Mourinho €20,000.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto was suspended until 8 March for also making “serious insinuations” to the referee, a punishment that was reduced for later “apologising”.

In 2010, when he was at Inter Milan, Mourinho mimed handcuffs at a referee during a match against Sampdoria. He was suspended for three matches.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie