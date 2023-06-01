Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Jose Mourinho shows his disappointment at losing the final.
# uncertainty
Jose Mourinho raises further doubts over future
In addition to their Europa League heartache, Roma are sixth in Serie A with one match remaining.
55 minutes ago

JOSE MOURINHO threw his future as Roma manager into further doubt on Wednesday, saying he was “too tired” after the bitter pain of losing his first major European final to Sevilla.

The Spanish team triumphed 4-1 on penalties after the game in Budapest finished 1-1, with Paulo Dybala’s opener cancelled out by an own goal from Roma defender Gianluca Mancini.

Such a defeat is a new experience for Mourinho, 60, who had won all five of his previous major European finals, including last year’s inaugural Uefa Conference League final with the Italian side.

“I’m too tired to do the job as a trainer, as a spokesman of the club, to fight every time,” he said in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

Mourinho told reporters that questions over his future were “not important at the moment”, adding he was looking forward to going on holiday at the end of the season.

The Portuguese said he was disappointed with the officiating during the final and felt a number of decisions went against his men.

“We felt pressure against a team that has more talent than us,” he said. “We lost a game but not dignity.

“I’ve never gone home prouder than today, even when I won. We had also worked hard on penalties but we missed two –- but all together, not only the penalty takers.

“Congratulations to Sevilla, but also congratulations to my players. The boys must go home peacefully, with pride for having done what they have done. These are my boys from Budapest.”

