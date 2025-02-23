Joseph Parker stops stand-in Bakole in Riyadh to retain heavyweight title

JOSEPH PARKER HAS retained his interim WBO heavyweight title after stopping stand-in Martin Bakole in the second round of their Riyadh bout.

It was another successful night for the New Zealand boxer and his Irish trainer, Andy Lee, as Bakole’s dream of pulling off a stunning heavyweight victory on just two days’ notice were shattered.

The Congo fighter only received the call to replace IBF champion Daniel Dubois for the fight in the Saudi capital on Thursday.

He arrived in the early hours of Saturday morning and the lumbering heavyweight quickly discovered the perils of not having time to adequately prepare or train.

The 31-year-old was dropped in round two from a sharp right from Parker before the mismatch was stopped.

Dubois withdrew from facing Parker on Thursday through illness.

At that time, Bakole was in the Congo working to close a deal on a new home.

Once financial terms were agreed, he grabbed a flight to Ethiopia and then on to the Gulf.

“I want to thank the people of Saudi Arabia and my team. Martin Bakole, thank you very much for accepting the invitation and for giving me a good fight,” Parker told DAZN.

In the main event, Dmitry Bivol dethroned Artur Beterbiev as undisputed light-heavyweight champion in a thrilling contest.

Four months after their first classic encounter, 34-year-old Bivol won a majority points decision against his Russian compatriot, six years his senior.

It was Beterbiev’s first defeat in 22 pro fights but Bivol was a worthy winner after two judges gave him the decision by 116-112 and 115-113 with the third seeing it as a 114-114 draw.

“I didn’t have as much pressure like last time. I just wanted to work from the first round until the end of the 12th. I did enough,” said Bivol who never looked back after dominating the early rounds.

“I was better, I was pushing myself more, I was more confident, I was lighter, I was just wanted to win so much today.

“I just told myself he could start from the beginning to destroy me and disturb me, it was hard to keep him distanced over the first four rounds. I was tired but he was tired also.”

– © AFP 2025