ANTRIM’S JOSH ROCK has bowed out of the Swiss Darts Trophy after a last-16 defeat against Czech opponent Karel Sedláček.
Rock overcame Dave Chisnal to advance in Basel, but has missed out on a place in the quarter-finals after a 6-2 loss.
Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen suffered a second-round exit after losing 6-4 to Mensur Suljovic.
Luke Humphries and Michael Smith were among the winners on Saturday.
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KAREL CRUISES PAST ROCKY! 🇨🇿
Karel Sedlacek is the first player to confirm their spot in this evening's quarter-finals, defeating a below-par Josh Rock 6-2!
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Antrim's Josh Rock bows out of Swiss Darts Trophy after last-16 defeat
ANTRIM’S JOSH ROCK has bowed out of the Swiss Darts Trophy after a last-16 defeat against Czech opponent Karel Sedláček.
Rock overcame Dave Chisnal to advance in Basel, but has missed out on a place in the quarter-finals after a 6-2 loss.
Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen suffered a second-round exit after losing 6-4 to Mensur Suljovic.
Luke Humphries and Michael Smith were among the winners on Saturday.
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Darts Exit Josh Rock Swiss Darts Trophy