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Josh Rock [file photo]. ©INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter
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Antrim's Josh Rock bows out of Swiss Darts Trophy after last-16 defeat

Rock missed out on a place in the quarter-finals after a 6-2 defeat against Czech opponent Karel Sedláček.
11.43am, 11 Oct 2026

ANTRIM’S JOSH ROCK has bowed out of the Swiss Darts Trophy after a last-16 defeat against Czech opponent Karel Sedláček.

Rock overcame Dave Chisnal to advance in Basel, but has missed out on a place in the quarter-finals after a 6-2 loss.

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen suffered a second-round exit after losing 6-4 to Mensur Suljovic.

Luke Humphries and Michael Smith were among the winners on Saturday.

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