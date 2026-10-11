Antrim's Josh Rock bows out of Swiss Darts Trophy after last-16 defeat

ANTRIM’S JOSH ROCK has bowed out of the Swiss Darts Trophy after a last-16 defeat against Czech opponent Karel Sedláček.

Rock overcame Dave Chisnal to advance in Basel, but has missed out on a place in the quarter-finals after a 6-2 loss.

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen suffered a second-round exit after losing 6-4 to Mensur Suljovic.

Luke Humphries and Michael Smith were among the winners on Saturday.

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