Jude Bellingham: Harry Kane is greatest to ever play for England

JUDE BELLINGHAM HAS called Harry Kane “the greatest player that has ever played for England” after the striker became the country’s joint-record appearance maker.

Kane equalled Peter Shilton’s record of 125 caps during the Nations League win against Czechia on Tuesday and marked the occasion in style with two goals and an assist in a 3-0 success.

The 33-year-old, who now has 91 international goals, is set to become the standalone men’s appearance record holder in November and Bellingham believes no one has worn the England shirt better.

“Nothing he ever does surprises me anymore, really,” the Real Madrid star said.

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“Such an amazing role model, such an amazing guy, and I am honoured to share the pitch with him.

“Like I said before, everything he gets, he deserves. He works so hard for it, and he’s a very honest guy.

“I know he got two goals today, but the biggest thing is equalling Peter Shilton’s record.

“For me, he is the greatest player that has ever played for England; he is an amazing role model, a great human being and you learn from him every day.”

Bellingham is on course to be in the conversation after an excellent camp, which came on the back of his outstanding form at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old is part of a thrilling front four with Kane, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon, with Morgan Rogers also stepping into the fold.

England won three of their matches against Czechia (home and away) and Croatia, with an aggregate score of 12-0, while they also pushed world champions Spain close in a 3-2 defeat.

Although the new four-game camp has come in for some criticism, Bellingham believes it has helped the team thrive.

Thrive

“I think with the longer camp, we have a chance to gel and bond and spend more time with each other,” he said. “I think eventually it shows on the pitch.

“Sometimes it’s tough when there are only two games to really get into a flow, where you find it and split up again. It’s been nice. Really, really good.”