Former Ireland underage international Kate Mooney returns to Shelbourne

KATE MOONEY HAS returned to the Women’s Premier Division after re-signing for Shelbourne where she started her senior career at 16.

Mooney was recently with Hearts having signed for the Scottish side in January of this year from Lewes FC, who she made 11 appearances for.

Capped for Republic of Ireland at youth level, Mooney also enjoyed stints at DLR Waves and Peamount United where she scored 10 goals in 14 matches.

Mooney, who was on target on her Hearts debut, also bagged the opening goal in their Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Spartans as Hearts reached the final at Hampden Park.

She becomes the latest big signing for Eoin Wearen’s unbeaten Reds.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲 ✍🏻



Kate Mooney is the Reds first signing of the summer.#DublinsFinest | #Reds2024 pic.twitter.com/o2hTNHXEA8 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) July 9, 2024

