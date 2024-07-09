Advertisement
Shelbourne's new signing Kate Mooney.
On the Move

Former Ireland underage international Kate Mooney returns to Shelbourne

Kate Mooney returns to the club where she started her career in 2016.
1.04pm, 9 Jul 2024
KATE MOONEY HAS returned to the Women’s Premier Division after re-signing for Shelbourne where she started her senior career at 16.

Mooney was recently with Hearts having signed for the Scottish side in January of this year from Lewes FC, who she made 11 appearances for.

Capped for Republic of Ireland at youth level, Mooney also enjoyed stints at DLR Waves and Peamount United where she scored 10 goals in 14 matches.

Mooney, who was on target on her Hearts debut, also bagged the opening goal in their Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Spartans as Hearts reached the final at Hampden Park.

She becomes the latest big signing for Eoin Wearen’s unbeaten Reds.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
