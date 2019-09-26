This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McCabe helps Arsenal coast through to Women's Champions League last 16

The Ireland captain started as Arsenal saw off Fiorentina this evening.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 9:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,018 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4826775
McCabe in action at Meadow Park this evening.
Image: Daniela Porcelli
McCabe in action at Meadow Park this evening.
McCabe in action at Meadow Park this evening.
Image: Daniela Porcelli

ARSENAL COMPLETED THE deal and sealed their place in the last 16 of the Women’s Champions League with a 6-0 aggregate victory over Italian side Fiorentina this evening.

Leading 4-0 from the first leg, the Gunners coasted through to the next round as they recorded a 2-0 victory on Thursday night, with Ireland captain Katie McCabe playing the full 90 minutes for the hosts.

Arsenal captain Kim Little put her side in front from the penalty spot and victory was secured courtesy of a second-half strike from Vivienne Miedema, with the Gunners joining Manchester City in the next round.

The draw for the round of 16 will be held on 30 September.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie