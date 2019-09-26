McCabe helps Arsenal coast through to Women's Champions League last 16

ARSENAL COMPLETED THE deal and sealed their place in the last 16 of the Women’s Champions League with a 6-0 aggregate victory over Italian side Fiorentina this evening.

Leading 4-0 from the first leg, the Gunners coasted through to the next round as they recorded a 2-0 victory on Thursday night, with Ireland captain Katie McCabe playing the full 90 minutes for the hosts.

Arsenal captain Kim Little put her side in front from the penalty spot and victory was secured courtesy of a second-half strike from Vivienne Miedema, with the Gunners joining Manchester City in the next round.

The draw for the round of 16 will be held on 30 September.

