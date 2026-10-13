Katie Taylor set for a theatre tour of Ireland next year

KATIE TAYLOR IS swapping the canvas for the boards next year – the recently retired boxing great has launched a theatre tour of Ireland.

The first half of the show will feature a theatrical performance exploring Katie’s upbringing in Bray, following her remarkable story up to the conclusion of her amateur career in 2016.

The piece will be directed by Andrew Flynn (director of Theatre at Galway Arts Centre) and produced by Taylor’s manager, Brian Peters.

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The second half will see Katie take to the stage herself for a live interview with the boxing journalist, broadcaster and author Steve Bunce.

Brian Peters, Katie Taylor and Andrew Flynn. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Speaking about the production, called ‘HERstory’, Taylor said, “People have travelled the world to see me fight over the years, so I’m delighted to be bringing my story to theatres around the country next year.

“It’s been such an incredible journey, but I was always focused on the next fight and the next challenge, so it’s really only since my fight in Croke Park that I’m starting to reflect on it all.

“I’m hoping these events will give people a new insight into my story and help to inspire a whole new generation.”

The show’s director, Andrew Flynn, said, “Our aim is to create a piece that is funny and moving, and brings the audience into Katie’s formative years.

“This play will give a sense of the young girl behind the sporting legend. Katie’s childhood, her determination, desire and the obstacles she faced in making female boxing a reality are all part of HERstory.”

The tour opens in May starting at Siamsa Tíre, Tralee before moving on to the Theatre Royal, Waterford, the National Opera House, Wexford and the Town Hall Theatre, Galway. Further dates later in 2027 include The Helix, Dublin (25 September) and TF Royal Theatre, Castlebar (2 October).