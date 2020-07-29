This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Katie Taylor wants to silence doubters - Eddie Hearn

The promoter also says Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight ‘anywhere, any time’.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 11:57 PM
52 minutes ago 334 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5163450
Katie Taylor (file pic).
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Katie Taylor (file pic).
Katie Taylor (file pic).
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

ANTHONY JOSHUA is prepared to fight “anywhere, any time” and would have no issue defending his world titles in an empty back garden, according to Eddie Hearn, who also believes Ireland’s Katie Taylor is intent on silencing doubters.

Joshua’s career has effectively been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic since he regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz Jr last December in Saudi Arabia.

Promoter Hearn has been desperate to bring back the sport and erected a ring outside his Essex home to stage a series of behind-closed-doors events dubbed ‘Fight Camp’, which start on Saturday.

He expects Joshua – who has reached an agreement for two upcoming fights with fellow Briton Tyson Fury – to take on mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev before the end of 2020 and admits the bout could take place in similar circumstances to his current venture.

“We want him to be in front of crowds. But for his career, for his development, he needs to fight this year,” Hearn told the PA news agency.

“His last fight was against Andy Ruiz in December, he probably won’t fight until December this year, so it will be a year. And next year we know he has two big fights against Tyson Fury.

“Of course fighters want to earn as much money as possible but they also need to develop as fighters and I think the Kubrat Pulev fight is a good solid, tough fight for him and I am almost certain you will see that fight this year.

“He would fight here (at Hearn’s home), no problem. But we want to be in a position really where we can drive some people back into the arena.

“If we were faced with the option of having no fans for an Anthony Joshua fight, we would still look to go ahead. He’s spent a lot of time training out here on this garden so he would have no problem fighting here himself.

“He was here a couple of weeks ago. He loves to fight, to box and it’s not just about fighting in a huge arena – Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden – it’s about boxing.

“He wants to improve as a fighter and he will do it anywhere, any time.”

‘Fight Camp’ will begin with Sam Eggington putting his IBF international super-welterweight title on the line against Ted Cheeseman.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

There will also be events on August 7 and 14, before former WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte rounds things off by going up against big-hitting Russian Alexander Povetkin on August 22.

Hearn’s garden in Brentwood has been transformed into a state-of-the-art complex.

A canopy has been erected to protect the temporary ring from bad weather, while the manicured lawns and flowerbeds contribute to an unusual backdrop.

“I wanted to bring boxing back with a bang, we’re a major sport and we had to make a big impression,” said Hearn.

“Everybody would prefer to fight in a packed arena but I think fighters started to realise, ‘I can’t afford for my career to stall’.

“We hope this isn’t going to be the new norm but what you are going to see on Saturday is something very different and there are going to be a lot of people tuned in to see the start of Fight Camp where, for the next four weeks, this will be the home of boxing.”

Katie Taylor will put her status as undisputed lightweight champion on the line in a rematch against Delfine Persoon on the Whyte-Povetkin bill.

Taylor added Persoon’s WBC title to her WBA, IBF and WBO crowns at Madison Square Garden in June last year after a razor-thin majority decision verdict but many at ringside and beyond felt the Belgian deserved the nod.

“Many people believed Delfine Persoon won that fight,” said Hearn.

“I think ever since we walked back to the changing rooms, Katie Taylor has thought, ‘I want to put that thought out of people’s minds. It was a close fight, I believe I won but I will do it again and I will prove to you that I am the best’.

“The undisputed lightweight title – part of a huge night. It’s great to bring boxing back.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie